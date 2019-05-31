Woman in Co. Clare arrested after €900,000 worth of cannabis is seized
News

Woman in Co. Clare arrested after €900,000 worth of cannabis is seized

A WOMAN has been arrested in Co. Clare after gardai discovered around €900,000 worth of marijuana during a raid at a ‘significant grow house’.

Gardai said today that as part of an intelligence-led operation, members of the force in Co. Clare have been carrying out searches in the area.

The Clare Divisional Drugs unit were supported by local uniform and plain-clothes gardai, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

The woman in question, reportedly aged in her early 20s, is a non-Irish national and has been detained at Ennis Garda station.

Around €900,000 worth of cannabis was seized
Advertisement

A search of the woman’s house was carried out today in Tinarana, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

A garda spokeswoman said: “A significant grow house has been discovered with the evidence of the production of cannabis at all stages (nursery, mature plants, dried plants).

“This this time, a large number of plants with an estimated street value of €900,000 pending analysis.

“A female in her early 20s, a non-Irish national, has been arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“The search and investigations remain ongoing.”

See More: Cannabis, Co Clare, Drug Bust, Drug Seizure, Gardai, Killaloe, Marijuana

Related

Coca-Cola heir arrested in Caribbean after landing on private jet with Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers and '$1.3M worth of cannabis hemp' on board
News 2 weeks ago

Coca-Cola heir arrested in Caribbean after landing on private jet with Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers and '$1.3M worth of cannabis hemp' on board

By: Aidan Lonergan

Hand grenades and over €2m worth of drugs seized by Gardaí as man in his 70s is questioned
News 3 weeks ago

Hand grenades and over €2m worth of drugs seized by Gardaí as man in his 70s is questioned

By: Harry Brent

Suspected cannabis factory uncovered in Antrim during ‘routine enquiry’
News 3 weeks ago

Suspected cannabis factory uncovered in Antrim during ‘routine enquiry’

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Police officer in Georgia charged with beating homeless woman with his baton
News 11 minutes ago

Police officer in Georgia charged with beating homeless woman with his baton

By: Harry Brent

Shane Kelly backs London hurlers to salvage season with Kildare win
Sport 1 hour ago

Shane Kelly backs London hurlers to salvage season with Kildare win

By: Stephen Mahon

Former Ireland and Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson ‘too busy’ to do community service over drink-drive crash
News 2 hours ago

Former Ireland and Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson ‘too busy’ to do community service over drink-drive crash

By: Stephen Mahon

Niall Quinn’s group lays out plans for 'complete overhaul' of FAI and Irish leagues
News 2 hours ago

Niall Quinn’s group lays out plans for 'complete overhaul' of FAI and Irish leagues

By: Harry Brent

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien well placed for record-equalling seventh success in Epsom Classic
News 3 hours ago

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien well placed for record-equalling seventh success in Epsom Classic

By: Jack Beresford