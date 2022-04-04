Woman dies during charity Climb with Charlie event in Tipperary

A 51-year-old woman who became ill while partaking in a Climb with Charlie event in Co Tipperary has died.

Cora O'Grady, a mother of two, was taking part in the charity hike on Saturday in the Baltimore Mountains with her two children aged 11 and eight.

Originally from Mitchelstown, Ms O'Grady was one of hundreds of people across the country completing a hike on the day, which saw over €2 million raised for the Irish Motor Neurone Association and Pieta.

The event was organised in support of retired RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird who revealed he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

Mr Bird himself climbed Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo on Saturday.

Ms O'Grady was near the summit of the 918-metre high Galtymore at around 1pm when she became unwell.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Ms O’Grady was assisted by paramedics who made efforts to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2pm.

Her body was transferred to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

An inquest will occur in due course at South Tipperary Coroner’s Court.

Paying his respects to Ms O'Grady, Charlie Bird said he wanted "to offer my condolence the family and friends of Cora O'Grady from Mitchelstown in County Cork."

"Cora who was climbing in the Galty mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers."