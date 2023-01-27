Woman in her 70s dies in house fire in Fermanagh
News

Woman in her 70s dies in house fire in Fermanagh

DETECTIVES have appealed for information following a fatal house fire which killed a woman in her 70s.

PSNI officers confirmed that she died following a fire at a property in the Killynure Crescent area of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on Thursday evening, January 26.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “At approximately 5.55pm police were notified of a fire in the property and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1665 of 26/01/23.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

 

See More: Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Fire, Northern Ireland, PSNI

Related

Taoiseach 'honoured' to attend Remembrance Sunday event in Enniskillen
News 2 months ago

Taoiseach 'honoured' to attend Remembrance Sunday event in Enniskillen

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh
News 7 months ago

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police appeal for man unlawfully at large to hand himself in
News 1 year ago

Police appeal for man unlawfully at large to hand himself in

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man jailed after £14k worth of cocaine connected to UDA found at his home
News 35 minutes ago

Man jailed after £14k worth of cocaine connected to UDA found at his home

By: Irish Post

Tánaiste pays tribute to fallen Irish soldier Seán Rooney during trip to Lebanon
News 1 hour ago

Tánaiste pays tribute to fallen Irish soldier Seán Rooney during trip to Lebanon

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Finance Minister talks 'Protocol issues' during meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
News 1 hour ago

Irish Finance Minister talks 'Protocol issues' during meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

By: Fiona Audley

Licensed to ski – an adventure on the Austrian slopes
Travel 5 hours ago

Licensed to ski – an adventure on the Austrian slopes

By: Maria Boyle

Ten Minutes with Louie Walsh
Entertainment 13 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Louie Walsh

By: admin