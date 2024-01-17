Woman in her 80s dies following three-vehicle collision in Co. Galway

AN ELDERLY woman has died following a collision in Co. Galway involving a van and two cars.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am on Tuesday on the N17 at Gortnagunned, Milltown.

The deceased woman, aged in her 80s, was a passenger in one of the cars.

The female driver of the car, aged in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Galway where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 50s, was taken to the same hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The driver of the second car, a female in her 20s, was uninjured and received treatment at the scene.

Gardaí have now appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N17 at Gortnagunned between 9.30am and 10am on Tuesday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.