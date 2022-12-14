Woman receives life sentence for murder and attempted murder of two young sons in Northern Ireland

A WOMAN in Northern Ireland has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for the murder and attempted murder of her two young sons.

The woman, who cannot be named in order to protect the surviving child's identity, had pleaded guilty to the crimes on the morning of 2 March 2020 at a house in the Larne area.

Police attended the scene along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI to find that a young boy, aged two years and eight months, and an 11-month-old baby had been stabbed.

Both children sustained significant stab wounds, with the younger of the two surviving and subsequently undergoing a number of emergency surgeries.

"Distressingly, the little ones had been stabbed by their mother – a person who should, of course, have been caring and protecting," said Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin following the sentencing of the woman at Belfast Crown Court yesterday.

"This is a case which will never be forgotten. A young and innocent life was taken, leaving a loving father and family distraught and truly heartbroken.

"Unfortunately, there is nothing – no words – that can undo this loss or ease their pain. And today, first and foremost, our thoughts are with them."

The case also had elements of domestic abuse, with the father of the children and a previous husband of the defendant having spoken about the controlling behaviour and emotional abuse that both had suffered at her hands.

"Their distress was added to by allegations that the defendant herself had been the subject of domestic abuse, which were unsubstantiated," Griffin continued.

"Domestic abuse is not just physical. It can happen to anyone and there shouldn’t be any stigma surrounding male victims.

"I want to encourage anyone who is being threatened, abused, controlled or intimidated by someone they live with, or are in a relationship with, to come forward.

"We will help you. We’ll listen to you and we will treat you with total respect and sensitivity," Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin finished.