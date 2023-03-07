Woman remains in critical condition following serious four-vehicle collision on motorway in Northern Ireland
News

Woman remains in critical condition following serious four-vehicle collision on motorway in Northern Ireland

The M2 motorway has reopened since the four-vehicle collision

POLICE in Northern Ireland are appealing for information following a serious four-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 motorway over the weekend.

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway close to the Sandyknowes junction at around 9.20pm on Sunday, March 5.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Smart said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday, March 5 that a collision had occurred between a Honda Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Audi S3 and Volvo HGV lorry.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One woman remains in a critical condition at this time.”

The ambulance service confirmed that all four people injured in the collision had been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The road was closed for most of yesterday (Monday), but has since reopened and a PSNI investigation
is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in either direction between Antrim and junction four at Sandyknowes between 9pm and 9.20pm, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1663 of 05/03/23,” Sgt Smart added.

See More: M2, Motorway, Northern Ireland, PSNI

Related

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Mayo house fire
News 16 minutes ago

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Mayo house fire

By: Irish Post

The Republic of Ireland WNT have been announced as Grand Marshal for St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023
News 20 hours ago

The Republic of Ireland WNT have been announced as Grand Marshal for St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Taoiseach says Tricolour is 'symbol of shared future' at 175th anniversary event of flying of Irish National Flag
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach says Tricolour is 'symbol of shared future' at 175th anniversary event of flying of Irish National Flag

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man in critical condition following attack in Dublin city centre
News 1 day ago

Man in critical condition following attack in Dublin city centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin lead tributes to 'powerhouse Irish republican' Rita O'Hare, who has died at the age of 80
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin lead tributes to 'powerhouse Irish republican' Rita O'Hare, who has died at the age of 80

By: Gerard Donaghy

Friends and family pay tribute to beloved Bishop David O'Connell at funeral for murdered Irish priest
News 1 day ago

Friends and family pay tribute to beloved Bishop David O'Connell at funeral for murdered Irish priest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Five arrested after 'large and sophisticated' cannabis farm discovered in Co. Tyrone
News 2 days ago

Five arrested after 'large and sophisticated' cannabis farm discovered in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

The contradictions and complications of friends’ past lives
News 3 days ago

The contradictions and complications of friends’ past lives

By: Malachi O'Doherty