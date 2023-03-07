Woman remains in critical condition following serious four-vehicle collision on motorway in Northern Ireland

POLICE in Northern Ireland are appealing for information following a serious four-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 motorway over the weekend.

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway close to the Sandyknowes junction at around 9.20pm on Sunday, March 5.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Smart said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday, March 5 that a collision had occurred between a Honda Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Audi S3 and Volvo HGV lorry.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One woman remains in a critical condition at this time.”

The ambulance service confirmed that all four people injured in the collision had been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The road was closed for most of yesterday (Monday), but has since reopened and a PSNI investigation

is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in either direction between Antrim and junction four at Sandyknowes between 9pm and 9.20pm, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1663 of 05/03/23,” Sgt Smart added.