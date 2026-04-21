Woman wanted for fraud offences in Hungary arrested in Northern Ireland

A WOMAN who is wanted for fraud in Hungary has been arrested in Northern Ireland.

The 42-year-old, who is wanted to stand trial for money laundering and fraud offences, was arrested in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim yesterday (April 20).

She was detained on a Hungarian extradition warrant and appeared before Laganside Extradition Court yesterday afternoon.

“This arrest was as a result of an ongoing investigation across Europe into an organised crime group involved in fraud and theft offences,” Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said.

“In this case we have worked closely with investigators in Hungary and colleagues in the UK’s Joint International Crime Centre,” he added.

“Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

“PSNI will work with our law enforcement partners, we will arrest you and we will bring you before the courts.”

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