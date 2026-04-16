Taoiseach ‘looking forward to’ hosting new Hungarian foreign minister in Ireland

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has congratulated members of the newly elected Hungarian government on their “impressive success” at the polls over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 12 Péter Magyar’s Tisza party won a landslide victory in Hungary’s general election, ousting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán from the position he has held for the past 16 years.

This week the Taoiseach spoke with Hungary’s foreign minister-designate, Anita Orbán, where he congratulated her on her party’s “impressive success” and “wished her well as she prepares for government” a spokesperson for the Taoiseach’s office has confirmed.

The pair went on to discuss “plans for the new Hungarian government to take office, the high expectations that come with such a decisive electoral mandate, and our shared wish to further strengthen relations between Ireland and Hungary as we move toward Ireland’s Presidency of the EU Council’, the Taoiseach confirmed.

“I noted that Ireland is greatly encouraged by the incoming government’s stated commitment to move Hungary back into the EU mainstream, including in relation to fundamental EU values and the rule of law,” Mr Martin added.

“I assured her that Ireland will work closely with Hungary, EU partners and the European Commission in support of Hungary’s efforts to move forward in these areas.”

The Taoiseach took the opportunity to reflect on Hungary’s journey to this point.

“I am conscious of the courage that the Hungarian people have shown at pivotal moments in their modern history,” he said.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of our nations’ diplomatic ties,” the Taoiseach added.

“I told Anita Orbán that I look forward to meeting with her soon and to hosting her in Ireland during our forthcoming EU Presidency.”

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