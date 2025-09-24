Young Cork girl sets up fundraiser to raise money for charity that supported her late sister

A YOUNG girl from Co. Cork has set up a fundraiser in aid of a charity that supported her late sister, who recently passed away.

Clódagh McCarthy, 8, from Mitchelstown, died on July 25 after a courageous battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

Now, her younger sister Róisín wants to raise money for Irish charity Oscar's Kids, which brought joy to Clódagh's final years and helped the family while she was sick.

The charity was set up by the parents of a child who passed away from DIPG in 2019 in order to honour his memory.

'Make dreams come true'

Róisín created a GoFundMe page with the help of her mother Siobhan so that the charity can continue its 'amazing work' after supporting Clódagh and her family.

"They are amazing," wrote Róisín.

"They made Clódagh's dreams come true by sending us all to Disneyland twice and one week before Clódagh passed away they sent us to London to see our favourite musical Wicked.

"It was our favourite memory together.

"They helped Clódagh, me and my parents so much while Clódagh was sick.

"They help with bills, food, medical expenses, present, treats, everything and anything. They are the best.

"I want to raise the money so they can continue their amazing work by helping children with life-limiting illnesses and their families. So they can continue to make dreams and wishes come true.

"I want to thank them for everything they did for my beautiful sister Clódagh, me and my parents. Please help them to continue their amazing work for very sick kids in Ireland."

'Golden sister'

The appeal adds that Róisín is planning another fundraiser later this month at her school in Mitchelstown, Ballygiblin National School, as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The goal is to raise further funds for Oscar's Kids and just as importantly, 'to shine a light on the life of my Golden sister Clódagh'.

The online appeal has so far raised more than €7,000 of its €10,000 target. You can donate to the appeal by clicking here.