A YOUNG Irish goalkeeper has come up with a creative way to practice his skills while in self-isolation.

Journalist Sarah-Jayne Tobin posted footage on Monday of her son Nate practising between the posts.

The boy was seen kicking a ball against their garden wall - to simulate a shot - and diving to save the rebound.

"When you’re a goalkeeper... and an only child... in self isolation... and trying to keep up with your training," she wrote.

"Came up with this himself! I’m so impressed."

Nothing, not even an evil virus like the CONVID-19 should stop a talented goalkeeper from working on getting better. Well done young man👏👏 https://t.co/0od38Z2EMt — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 23, 2020

His training methods drew praise from Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, who lauded the youngster's creativity and ethic.

"Nothing, not even an evil virus like the CONVID-19 should stop a talented goalkeeper from working on getting better. Well done young man," wrote Schmeichel.

Current United duo Juan Mata and De Gea both also replied to the post, Mata writing: "One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my freeckicks with him on goal! What do you think", while De Gea replied: "Love it!"

Other goalkeepers like Ben Foster and Neville Southall were quick to applaud the boy too, with Foster wiring: "What a legend!!!! I don't know how we’re gonna be able to do it but I’m gonna have to put a training session on for ya!!!! Keep going mate I love it."

The clip has since been viewed by millions on Twitter and drawn the attention of some stars of the football world, with Tobin later saying that the video going viral had been "the most wonderful distraction from a thing that was worrying him".