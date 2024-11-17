Young man dies and another seriously injured in Co. Cork collision

ONE man has died and a second has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Cork.

The incident occurred at around 5.10pm on Friday in the Cecilstown area.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured in the collision.

The male driver of the second car, also aged in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any garda station.