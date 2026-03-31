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Five people hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ in Westmeath
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Five people hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ in Westmeath

FIVE people were taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a van in Co. Westmeath.

The incident happened on the afternoon of March 29, Gardaí have confirmed, while describing the two-vehicle collision as “serious”.

The vehicles colided on the N62 at Ballinahown at around 1pm on March 29.

A woman aged in her 40s, who was driving the van, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment of serious injuries.

Five people were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment of their injuries

A young man, aged in his late teens, who was driving the car, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Three men who were passengers in the car, who are all aged in their 20s, were also taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Gardaí have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement made this week.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on (090) 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

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See More: Westmeath

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