Young man who died after car struck by falling tree in Co. Donegal is named
News

Kacper Dudek

A YOUNG man who died after his car was struck by a falling tree in Co. Donegal during Storm Éowyn has been named as 20-year-old Kacper Dudek.

The tragedy occurred at around 5.30am on Friday on the N14 at Feddyglass, near Raphoe.

According to the Irish Mirror, the incident happened as Mr Dudek was performing a U-turn, having encountered a road traffic accident.

At the time, he had reportedly been travelling in a two-car convey with work colleagues after they had been let out early from their night shift job.

Tributes have now been paid to Mr Dudek, who was born in Poland but raised in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

His former high school, Holy Cross College in nearby Strabane, Co. Tyrone wrote on Facebook: "The Holy Cross College community sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our past student, Kacper Dudek, who has sadly passed away.

"May Kacper's gentle soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, ABC Childcare in Lifford posted: "We would like to send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Kacper Dudek.

"We had the pleasure of getting to know Kacper in our preschool/after-school service and have fond memories of him. May he rest in peace."

A post on the Lifford Sinn Féin Facebook page said Mr Dudek's family were an 'integral part' of the local community.

"So sad to hear the news of the tragic passing of Kacper during yesterday's storm," read the post.

"The Dudek family have been an integral part of the Lifford community for many years with Kacper attending the local National School and the nearby Holy Cross College in Strabane.

"Our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Dudek family and Kacper's friends at this sad time."

