Young woman dies in three-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford
A YOUNG woman has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a truck, a van and a car that occurred on the N25 at Barntown at around 6.30am yesterday.

The female driver of the car, aged in her 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 40s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

