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Young woman in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tipperary
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Young woman in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tipperary

File photo (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A YOUNG woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being subjected to a serious assault in Co. Tipperary.

The incident occurred on the R494 at Birdhill shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday.

It has been claimed that the woman was assaulted by at least two people.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which occurred on the R494 at Birdhill, Co. Tipperary this evening, Saturday, March 21, 2026," read a garda statement.

"Shortly before 5.30pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in which a woman, aged in her 20s, was seriously injured.

"She was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

"The scene remains preserved for a technical examination and the road is closed with local diversions in place."

Local Labour councillor Fiona Bonfield urged anyone with information to contact gardaí.

"A serious incident happened this evening (Saturday, March 21), at approximately 5pm near the Applegreen Filling Station near Birdhill, where it is believed a woman in her 20s from Limerick city was attacked by at least two suspects who beat her with weapons," she wrote on Facebook.

"The victim was airlifted to UHL (University Hospital Limerick) where she remains in a critical condition."

Gardaí have urged any road users who were on the R494 between Birdhill and the M7 motorway between 5pm and 6pm and who might have footage to contact their local station.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Tipperary

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