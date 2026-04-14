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Woman seriously injured in Tipperary assault dies in hospital
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Woman seriously injured in Tipperary assault dies in hospital

A YOUNG woman who was seriously injured in an assault in Tipperary last month has died in hospital.

Gardaí have confirmed that Scarlett Faulkner died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday (April 13).

“The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course,” the police force said in a statement.

Ms Faulkner, 29, was left with serious head injuries following an attack on the R494 at Birdhill on March 21, at around 5.30pm.

The mother-of-one was taken to CUH where she was placed on a life support machine.

A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl have been charged in connection with the incident.

The teenager is charged with assault causing serious harm to Ms Faulkner, while the woman faces four charges, including violent disorder, reckless endangerment, and two counts of burglary.

Both are due to appeal before Nenagh District Court on April 23.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to support Ms Faulkner’s family.

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See More: Cork University Hospital, Scarlett Faulkner, Tipperary

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