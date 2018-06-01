Plane makes emergency landing due to 'unbearable' smell of 'unwashed' passenger

A FLIGHT to the Canary Islands was forced to make an emergency landing in Portugal after passengers became violently ill as a result of the "unbearable" smell of a man onboard.

The Transavia flight from Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria was forced to make its unplanned stop-off in Faro, Portugal.

Pilots took the decision after passengers began fainting and vomiting once the plane took off.

It soon became apparent that a male passenger on the flight was the source of the sudden illness.

As one Belgian passenger, Piet van Haut, explained to the Express, the man smelled like he had not bathed in "several weeks."

"It was like he hadn't washed himself for several weeks. Several passengers got sick and had to puke," he added.

Crew members reportedly took the step of containing the man in the airplane bathroom, to reduce the smell, while the pilot diverted the flight.

There could be more to his smell than initially thought, however.

Upon landing, the man was removed from the Boeing 737 and taken away by medical personnel.

A statement issued to the Express by Transavia also appeared to confirm that the landing was, in part, down to "medical reasons".

"The aeroplane diverted because of medical reasons, but it is indeed right that he smelled quite a bit," a spokesperson said.

The story follows on from a recent story in which an Irish plane passenger was hit with a fine after reportedly urinating in his seat on a flight back from a stag do in Las Vegas.