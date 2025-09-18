£1m in Olympic legacy funding will support grassroots sports across North

FUNDING of £1m has been earmarked to support grassroots sports clubs across Northern Ireland.

The capital investment was announced by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons this week as part of the region’s first Olympic Legacy Fund.

“Last year we all cheered on our athletes as they took home a record-breaking medal haul,” Minister Lyons said.

“It was a privilege to host a homecoming reception at the SSE Arena, a chance not only to pay tribute to our medallists, but also to recognise the incredible dedication of all our Olympians, Paralympians, coaches and support staff.”

He added: “During this celebration event, I was delighted to announce the Olympic Medallist Fund. Through this initiative £100,000 was invested in projects at six grassroots clubs across Northern Ireland, chosen by our medal winners to help inspire the next generation of athletes.

“To reaffirm my continued commitment to build on the successes at Paris 2024 and ensure a lasting legacy, I have secured funding of an additional £1million.

“This funding will mark the success of local athletes by creating new opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to take part in sport in their local area.

“The Olympic Legacy Fund will modernise facilities and provide essential equipment so that everyone can enjoy all types of sports, at all levels.”

The Fund is designed to “maximise the support and involvement of local communities” more generally through a new crowdfunding model which will be delivered by Sport NI and Crowdfunder UK.

“The Fund’s delivery partners will support and encourage clubs to engage with their local communities to develop ideas and proposals together, fostering a sense of ownership and pride,” Mr Lyons explained.

Organisations can apply for grants from £1k up to £50k with 65 per cent provided as a grant and the remaining 35 per cent expected to be raised through community crowdfunding.

“The Paris 2024 Olympics were an inspiration as athletes from Northern Ireland achieved their best ever performance at an Olympic Games,” Richard Archibald, the Interim CEO of Sport NI, said this week.

“These performances have encouraged people of all ages to get involved in a wide variety of sports, not just Olympic or Paralympic sports.”

He added: “We want everyone to find the sport or activity that suits them and to make the most of the physical and mental benefits of participating in physical activity.

“We are delighted to work alongside the Department for Communities to provide this funding to the sports sector, to break down the barriers that stop people from participating in sport and increase the number of opportunities to engage in physical activity.”

You can apply for the Olympic Legacy Fund here.