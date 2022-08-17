A Cork City striker has revealed multiple death threats he has recieved online
A Cork City striker has revealed multiple death threats he has recieved online

Cork , Ireland - 31 July 2022; A flare is seen on the pitch during the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round match between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City at St Colman's Park in Cobh, Cork. (Photo By Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

CORK CITY'S Louis Britton has revealed the multiple death threats he has received online 

Cork City played Waterford FC in Turner's Cross. on Monday night, where Britton featured.  

The Englishman spent five months on loan at Waterford, scoring 10 goals in 17 games. He then signed for their rivals Cork in June.  

After Monday's 0-0 draw, the 21-year-old revealed the abuse he received for making the switch to Colin Healy's side. 

Posting on Instagram, he revealed the messages. Some wanted him to do his ACL, have his throat slit, receive a career ending injury, and others called him a snake for making the switch 



 

There were also aggressive voice messages sent to the forward. 

This comes day after Joachim Anderson, who received the headbutt from Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez 

Anderson shared a post on social media showing the abuse, and death threats he received from fans for receiving the blow 

The caption read, "Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online.' 

He then shared the messages of abuse he has received, in which he was branded a 'f****** disgrace', and a 'cheating b******', while others said they 'hoped his plane crashed' or that his family died. 

