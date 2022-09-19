Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of the Scotland and Armenia matches, Liam Scales replaces him
Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of the Scotland and Armenia matches. 

The 20-year old defender sustained a groin injury in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion and has been replaced in the squad by Aberdeen defender Liam Scales.

The Norwich defender's last cap for Ireland came in against Luxembourg in November 2021.

Scales reported for duty this morning ahead of the squad's first training session in Dublin as preparations begin for the two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.

Ireland play Scotland on the 24th of this month, and Armenia three days later

Squad:

Goalkeepers Bazunu (Southampton), Travers (Bournemouth), O’Leary (Bristol City),

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Tottenham), Duffy (Fulham), Egan (Sheffield United), Collins (Wolves), Liam Scales (Aberdeen), O’Shea (West Brom),

Midfielders: McClean (Wigan), Brady (Preston), Cullen (Burnley), Hendrick (Reading), Knight (Derby), Browne (Preston), Molumby (West Brom), Hourihane (Derby), O’Dowda (Cardiff),

Forwards: Ogbene (Rotherham), Obafemi (Swansea), Parrott (Preston), Robinson (Cardiff), Hogan (Birmingham).

