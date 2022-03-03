Andrew Porter will miss the rest of the Six Nations with an ankle problem.

IRELAND PROP Andrew Porter's Six Nation campaign in 2022 is over after the Leinster man suffered an ankle injury.

The forward picked up the injury during Ireland's non existent contest with Italy last weekend and will not miss the crucial games against England and Scotland

The 26-year-old has become part of one of the most in-form front rows in world rugby alongside Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong

His switch from tighthead prop to the loosehead this season has seen a huge improvement in his game.

The problem for Ireland now is that the front three only retain one member from the opening day against Wales.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher will also miss the rest of the tournament after picking up a shoulder injury in the France game.

The IRFU tweeted out

"Following a scan on his injured ankle, Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign.

He has returned to @LeinsterRugby and his medical treatment will be managed by the Leinster Medical Team"

Porter's replacement has not been called up yet.

Ireland will now have to call on the likes of Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne to fill the void that Porter has left. Both have appeared of the bench for Ireland in the three games played.

England welcome Ireland to Twickenham on the 12th of March after the Six Nations returns from it's rest week,