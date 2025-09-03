Bray Wanderers FC sold to a consortium

A NEW consortium that includes JB Gough, David Goldstein and Malachy Burke has purchased the Bray Wanderers.

Previously, Cabinteely FC paid for 51% of the Carlisle Grounds-based team in 2021, and Tony Richardson was named chairperson following that.

Bray Wanderers has indicated that Richardson will still be a partner, and the club's new leadership enjoys the outgoing owners' trust.

The team were relegated at the end of the 2018 season and have been in the First Division since then.

Last year they had hoped to be promoted to the Premier Division after a thrilling run through the play-offs but were surpassed by Drogheda United FC.

The Wanderers are currently in third place, but still in the playoffs, and are hoping to get back to the highest level of Irish football.

According to The Wicklow People, Malachy Burke said, “We are honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Bray Wanderers into its next chapter.”

He later added, “This club holds a special place in the hearts of its management, staff, volunteers, players and supporters, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that it remains a source of pride for the community.”

The team was formed in 1922, and arguably reached its zenith in the 1990s when it was awarded the FAI Cup in 1990 and 1999.