Ciara Rossiter named SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month for August / September
Sport

28 September 2022; Ciara Rossiter of Wexford Youths receives the SSE Airtricity Womens National League Player of the Month August/September 2022 at FAI pitches in National Sports Campus, Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

IF FORM is temporary then nobody told Ciara Rossiter because the Wexford Youths attacker has been getting better and better as the season rolls on.It is why she has been selected as the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for August / September after helping her team jump to the top of the table.Rossiter, arguably, is playing the best football of her career to date. And the stats tell the story of her recent form: Joint top in assists, second in progressive runs, fourth in key passes made and top 10 in crosses delivered.

Oh, and she has scored seven League goals - four of which came in the last two months. So it's fair to assess that she is worthy of this monthly award.Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said: “Congratulations to Ciara Rossiter on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for August/September. She has been instrumental in Wexford Youths's recent run of form which has incredibly seen them reach the top of the league. "As proud sponsor of the Women’s National League, we have been delighted to see the incredible level of competition this year and it has been really exciting so far. We can’t wait to see how the final month of the season unfolds and who manages to lift the trophy come the end of the season."Rossiter was selected ahead of Peamount United midfielder Sadhbh Doyle and Athlone Town defender Jessica Hennessy.2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month WinnersMarch: Stephanie Roche (Peamount United)April: Laurie Ryan (Athlone Town)May: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne)June / July: Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers)August / September: Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths)

