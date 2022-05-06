WEST HAM manager David Moyes has said sorry for kicking a ball at a ball boy in West Ham's semi-final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

The Scot was sent to the stands for his actions in a hot-tempered affair that also included a dismissal for fullback Aaron Cresswell.

Cresswell was sent off after 20 minutes for hauling down Jens Hauge the Eintracht forward.

The German side went onto win 3-1 in the tie and booked a final with Rangers in May.

Speaking about his sending off Moyes said: "I'm disappointed but extremely proud of the players' performance, especially with 10 men.

"Many teams would have crumbled and lost by two or three but we kept having a go and tried to create some opportunities.

"I have to apologise for kicking the ball, but the ball boy left it short and it was nicely on the volley for me. But I apologised for it."

He then went onto congratulate Frankfurt and said West Ham want more European adventures in the future.

Moyes said: "I do feel our supporters have travelled all over and tonight was disappointing. I thought we were the better team over the first 15 mins and the sending off completely altered. how the game was going to go.

"But I must congratulate Eintracht Frankfurt. We lost the game when they scored in the first 40 seconds at the London Stadium and we've been chasing the game ever since."

Nevertheless it has been a memorable, exhilarating ride for a club more used to relegation battles in recent years.

"The players have been great lads for the last couple of years, now we have to dust ourselves down and get on with it," he said.

"We want more of this. We've enjoyed it and we don't like the feeling of losing."

West Ham play Manchester City this Sunday