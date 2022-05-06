David Moyes has said sorry for kicking a ball at a ball boy in West Ham's semi-final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt
Sport

David Moyes has said sorry for kicking a ball at a ball boy in West Ham's semi-final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MAY 05: head coach David Moyes of West Ham United looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Leg Two match between Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United at Deutsche Bank Park on May 5, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

WEST HAM manager David Moyes has said sorry for kicking a ball at a ball boy in West Ham's semi-final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.  

The Scot was sent to the stands for his actions in a hot-tempered affair that also included a dismissal for fullback Aaron Cresswell. 

Cresswell was sent off after 20 minutes for hauling down Jens Hauge the Eintracht forward.

The German side went onto win 3-1 in the tie and booked a final with Rangers in May.  

Speaking about his sending off Moyes said: "I'm disappointed but extremely proud of the players' performance, especially with 10 men. 

"Many teams would have crumbled and lost by two or three but we kept having a go and tried to create some opportunities. 

"I have to apologise for kicking the ball, but the ball boy left it short and it was nicely on the volley for me. But I apologised for it." 

He then went onto congratulate Frankfurt and said West Ham want more European adventures in the future. 

Moyes said: "I do feel our supporters have travelled all over and tonight was disappointing. I thought we were the better team over the first 15 mins and the sending off completely altered. how the game was going to go. 

"But I must congratulate Eintracht Frankfurt. We lost the game when they scored in the first 40 seconds at the London Stadium and we've been chasing the game ever since." 

Nevertheless it has been a memorable, exhilarating ride for a club more used to relegation battles in recent years. 

"The players have been great lads for the last couple of years, now we have to dust ourselves down and get on with it," he said. 

"We want more of this. We've enjoyed it and we don't like the feeling of losing." 

West Ham play Manchester City this Sunday 

See More: David Moyes, Football, West Ham

Related

David Moyes and Ireland's Ross O' Sullivan give their take on football and Cheltenham Festival
Sport 1 month ago

David Moyes and Ireland's Ross O' Sullivan give their take on football and Cheltenham Festival

By: Conor O'Donoghue

David Moyes has backed his decision to play animal abuser Kurt Zouma last night
Sport 2 months ago

David Moyes has backed his decision to play animal abuser Kurt Zouma last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Johnny Giles calls Manchester United 'a disgrace' in hard-hitting column
Sport 5 years ago

Johnny Giles calls Manchester United 'a disgrace' in hard-hitting column

By: Jamie Casey

Latest

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action
Sport 3 hours ago

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup
Sport 4 hours ago

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer
Sport 6 hours ago

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer

By: Conor O'Donoghue

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism
News 7 hours ago

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism

By: Connell McHugh

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night
Sport 7 hours ago

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue