Davy Fitzgerald will step away from his role with Cork senior camogie team after one year
Sport

Davy Fitzgerald will step away from his role with Cork senior camogie team after one year

Davy Fitzgerald will not be part of the Cork senior camogie team staff next year after the Clare man decided to step down. 

Fitzgerald's Cork side lost to Kilkenny in Sunday's Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior final. 

The former Clare keeper joined the Rebelettes in 2021 and took up a role on Cork manager's Matthew Twomey's coaching staff.  

Fitzgerald told the Irish Examiner that he would be moving on after the loss and also told Twomey that it always his intention to "give it one year 

"A hard one to take today. I couldn't say enough about the girls, they were unreal. I enjoyed my time in Cork, it was deadly. I said I would give it one year, Matthew (Twomey) knew the story, so I’ll just be moving on. 



 

"We won Munster, but we were right there in that game. Fair play to Kilkenny, they took advantage but that’s one we had a chance to win. It was some game. The girls were incredible right up to the end and all you can ask of any team is that they fight on their backs for you and the girls couldn’t have done anymore. 

"I was in Cork over 80 times, we trained around 90 times. I have to say being a coach is different to being a manager and fair play to Matthew Twomey, he did an unbelievable job. 

"It wasn’t easy all the time. He had one or two lads giving him a bit of jib when they shouldn’t have been giving him a bit of jib because he doesn’t deserve it, but he stuck to his guns. He’s a strong man and I wish him and the girls all the best. I will never forget the year." 

See More: Cork Camogie, Davy Fitzgerald, GAA

Related

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester's United's midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay after the 2-1 loss to Brighton
Sport 4 minutes ago

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester's United's midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay after the 2-1 loss to Brighton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tributes paid after Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke passes away aged 24
News 21 hours ago

Tributes paid after Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke passes away aged 24

By: Gerard Donaghy

Kick-off times TV slots, and dates for the Irish sides for upcoming URC season
Sport 1 day ago

Kick-off times TV slots, and dates for the Irish sides for upcoming URC season

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim
News 1 day ago

Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched seven months after Tyrone man's disappearance
News 1 day ago

Murder investigation launched seven months after Tyrone man's disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 20s dies in Co. Dublin collision
News 1 day ago

Man in his 20s dies in Co. Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Premier League predictions: Who we think shines, flops, gets sacked and wins the league
Sport 1 day ago

Premier League predictions: Who we think shines, flops, gets sacked and wins the league

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland achieve their highest ever FIFA Women's World Ranking position
Sport 1 day ago

Ireland achieve their highest ever FIFA Women's World Ranking position

By: Conor O'Donoghue