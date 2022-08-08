Davy Fitzgerald will step away from his role with Cork senior camogie team after one year

Davy Fitzgerald will not be part of the Cork senior camogie team staff next year after the Clare man decided to step down.

Fitzgerald's Cork side lost to Kilkenny in Sunday's Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior final.

The former Clare keeper joined the Rebelettes in 2021 and took up a role on Cork manager's Matthew Twomey's coaching staff.

Fitzgerald told the Irish Examiner that he would be moving on after the loss and also told Twomey that it always his intention to "give it one year

"A hard one to take today. I couldn't say enough about the girls, they were unreal. I enjoyed my time in Cork, it was deadly. I said I would give it one year, Matthew (Twomey) knew the story, so I’ll just be moving on.



Davy Fitzgerald leaves Cork role after one year https://t.co/TCljxpjLmf — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) August 8, 2022



"We won Munster, but we were right there in that game. Fair play to Kilkenny, they took advantage but that’s one we had a chance to win. It was some game. The girls were incredible right up to the end and all you can ask of any team is that they fight on their backs for you and the girls couldn’t have done anymore.

"I was in Cork over 80 times, we trained around 90 times. I have to say being a coach is different to being a manager and fair play to Matthew Twomey, he did an unbelievable job.

"It wasn’t easy all the time. He had one or two lads giving him a bit of jib when they shouldn’t have been giving him a bit of jib because he doesn’t deserve it, but he stuck to his guns. He’s a strong man and I wish him and the girls all the best. I will never forget the year."