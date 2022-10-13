Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball that became famous in the 1986 WC game between England and Argentina is up for sale

THE BALL THAT WAS USED in the famous 1986 game between Argentina and England World Cup game has been put up for auction.

36-years ago Diego Maradona scored on of the greatest solo goals of all times and the late diminutive Argentine also scored the controversial 'hand of god' goal in Mexico Madonna punched the ball over England keeper Peter Shilton into the net.

The referee at the time called Ali Bin Nasser is selling the ball from the famous game. The famous football is expected to be sold for a fee of up to €2.8-3million.

The Tunisian referee said: "This ball is part of international football history - it feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world," Bin Nasser said. "I hope the buyer is in a position to put it on display or share it with the public in some other way."



How much would you be willing to pay for the 'Hand of God' ball? 💰⤵️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/0aIjb9Zfuh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 13, 2022



The auction will be conducted by auctioneers Graham Budd and will take place on 16 November, with bidders able to register and bid online from 28 October.

Auctioneer Graham Budd said: “With the history surrounding the ball, we are expecting this lot to be hugely popular when it comes up for auction.”

Argentina went on to lift the World Cup following victory over West Germany in the final. Maradona’s shirt worn during the quarterfinal sold in May for £7.1m, a new world record for a piece of sporting memorabilia

Bin Nasser also received a signed shirt from Maradona after the game that will also be available at next month’s auction.