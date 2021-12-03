Euro 2020 review finds death could have occurred during storming of Wembley

AN INDEPENDENT review into the events of Euro Sunday in July has found that death and life-changing injuries could have occurred for some, and potentially many, in attendance.

The review, which was published today, Friday December 3, by Baroness Louise Casey, looked into the storming of Wembley stadium by those without tickets on the night of Sunday 11 July when England were facing Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Some 2,000 individuals entered the stadium illegally without tickets, causing scenes of disorder which went viral on social media.

Stewarding issues, foresight in the run-up to the game and policing all contributed to the events of the night.

The knowledge that about 25,000 of Wembley's 90,000 seats would be left empty because of Covid restrictions contributed to a "perfect storm" of factors.

"That this should happen anywhere in 21st century Britain is a source of concern," Casey said in the foreword of the review.

"That it should happen at our national stadium, and on the day of our biggest game of football for 55 years is a source of national shame."

She stated that responsibility for the risk there was to human life lies with the individuals without tickets, who were "nearly all men, it has to be said", and that the events of the Hillsborough tragedy of 1989 weighed heavily on her mind.

"The drunkenness, drug taking, irresponsibility, criminality, and abuse of innocent people - including staff, families and disabled ticket holders - was shocking and intolerable."

She said that while she hoped the police continue to prosecute as many individuals as possible, "some of what happened was sadly foreseeable, even if the scale of it was not."

On the day

The 128-page review goes on to detail the events leading up to the match and the rollout of the breaching of the stadium.

Drunkenness and drug taking were noted as having taken place from early on in the day.

Behaviour then deteriorated, and by midday fans had forced a single decker bus to halt and be evacuated for safety reasons while they climbed over it.

As the crowds then continued towards the stadium, one ticket holder who complained to the FA said they "saw people in wheelchairs struggling to get through the mosh puts, wheeling over cans and bottles and God knows what else."

By late afternoon, according to London Underground data, around 3,000 people were arriving every 15 minutes at Wembley Park Underground station.

By 5pm, "discussion among ticketless fans about trying to get into the stadium appears likely to have been widespread," the report said.

As crowds began to enter the stadium, the decision was made at 6.01pm to suspend Covid-19 checks, before it was reinstated at 6.41pm, which "inevitably brought ticketless fans closer to the stadium."

"There was a constant trade-off between managing security and crowd density," the report said.

"The decision to allow people, including ticketless fans, to come closer to stadium was about managing the risk of injury and ensuring everyone in the crowd was safe."