Galway star Shane Walsh says 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits transfer to Kilmacud Crokes

GALWAY STAR has said 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits his controversial transfer to Dublin based giants Kilmacud Crokes.

Walsh scored 0-09 from play in the All-Ireland final and has requested a transfer to Crokes from his local club Kilkerrin/Clonberne in Galway.

The move has been met with widespread backlash by fans around the country.

Walsh studies in Dublin and has often travelled up and down during the year.

Galway's star man today won the PwC GAA/GPA July Player of the Month and claimed that a switch would make sense for himself.

"This isn't the first transfer request, and it won't be the last," he told RTÉ Sport. "There's a process with this. It's ongoing at the moment, and I just have to wait to see what the outcome is.

"I haven’t been at home to go through anything. The week after the game I was with the team. The week after that I went away to Spain. I just came back for my best friend’s wedding and now I’m here in Dublin, so I haven’t really been down since the game. It’s only now that I’m starting to get back to normality a bit. I’ve been a bit oblivious to everything.



👏 | The winner of July’s PwC @officialgaa / @gaelicplayers Football Player of the Month is @Galway_GAA’s Shane Walsh. #PwCAllstars



🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/oYgoL7FXtZ — PwC Ireland (@PwCIreland) August 17, 2022



"There probably is a lot of noise about it. When I came home, I would have spoken to one or two close friends, family and that. They were saying to me 'sure there are people that talk about things for the sake of talking about things'.

Walsh believes that the switch was an easy one and that 'switching off was easy'.

"You have to live your life. For me, it was easy to switch away from it. It probably got too much attention. I don't think there's anyone that cares that much about me to wonder what I'm doing every single day, bar my mom and Dad, and my family."

"Could it have been handled better? Possibly, yeah. But it's not an easy topic to discuss"

"It's a sensitive topic. No-one can control anyone's actions. At the end of the day, you're your own person. Could it have been handled better? Possibly, yeah. But it's not an easy topic to discuss. That's the way it is, unfortunately.