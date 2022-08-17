Galway star Shane Walsh says 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits transfer to Kilmacud Crokes
Sport

Galway star Shane Walsh says 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits transfer to Kilmacud Crokes

GALWAY STAR has said 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits his controversial transfer to Dublin based giants Kilmacud Crokes. 

Walsh scored 0-09 from play in the All-Ireland final and has requested a transfer to Crokes from his local club Kilkerrin/Clonberne in Galway.  

The move has been met with widespread backlash by fans around the country.

Walsh studies in Dublin and has often travelled up and down during the year. 

Galway's star man today won the PwC GAA/GPA July Player of the Month and claimed that a switch would make sense for himself. 

"This isn't the first transfer request, and it won't be the last," he told RTÉ Sport. "There's a process with this. It's ongoing at the moment, and I just have to wait to see what the outcome is. 

"I haven’t been at home to go through anything. The week after the game I was with the team. The week after that I went away to Spain. I just came back for my best friend’s wedding and now I’m here in Dublin, so I haven’t really been down since the game. It’s only now that I’m starting to get back to normality a bit. I’ve been a bit oblivious to everything. 



 

"There probably is a lot of noise about it. When I came home, I would have spoken to one or two close friends, family and that. They were saying to me 'sure there are people that talk about things for the sake of talking about things'. 

Walsh believes that the switch was an easy one and that 'switching off was easy'. 

"You have to live your life. For me, it was easy to switch away from it. It probably got too much attention. I don't think there's anyone that cares that much about me to wonder what I'm doing every single day, bar my mom and Dad, and my family." 

"Could it have been handled better? Possibly, yeah. But it's not an easy topic to discuss" 

"It's a sensitive topic. No-one can control anyone's actions. At the end of the day, you're your own person. Could it have been handled better? Possibly, yeah. But it's not an easy topic to discuss. That's the way it is, unfortunately. 

See More: GAA, Kilmacud Crokes, Shane Walsh

Related

Details for the All-Ireland Junior football final replay between Antrim v Fermanagh Saturday 5pm
Sport 4 days ago

Details for the All-Ireland Junior football final replay between Antrim v Fermanagh Saturday 5pm

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kerry GAA have insisted that referees allow players to take water breaks this weekend during the hot weather
Sport 5 days ago

Kerry GAA have insisted that referees allow players to take water breaks this weekend during the hot weather

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New Waterford boss Davy FitzGerald says 'It’s going to be tough but that’s what you want'
Sport 5 days ago

New Waterford boss Davy FitzGerald says 'It’s going to be tough but that’s what you want'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

An Post release commemorative Michael Collins stamp
News 1 hour ago

An Post release commemorative Michael Collins stamp

By: Connell McHugh

Report finds Irish Catholics support equal treatment of women, married priests and inclusion of LGBTQI+ people
News 2 hours ago

Report finds Irish Catholics support equal treatment of women, married priests and inclusion of LGBTQI+ people

By: Connell McHugh

Thomas Barr is through to the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships
Sport 2 hours ago

Thomas Barr is through to the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Remembering Luke Kelly - one of modern Ireland's most important cultural icons
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Remembering Luke Kelly - one of modern Ireland's most important cultural icons

By: Irish Post

A strong Irish community within Canada created long lasting links to Ireland
News 5 hours ago

A strong Irish community within Canada created long lasting links to Ireland

By: Irish Post