Garth Brooks took time of his busy schedule to visit the Munster rugby team today

THE MUNSTER RUGBY TEAM received an unexpected visit from country music legend Garth Brooks on Tuesday.

Brooks is the only artist in music history to have released nine albums that achieved diamond status in the United States surpassing supergroup the Beatles record of six.

The singer is playing five nights in Croke park and will finish the last of his gigs this weekend. He's already played three of the five sold out Croke Park gigs

The 60-year-old visited the Munster team in UL, their training base and took time out of his busy day to pose for pictures with the likes of Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, and the likes of Simon Zebo

The photos was shared by the official Munster Twitter account today

They said: "Well, that was unexpected!

"Great to meet @garthbrooks during our session @UL today"



Fans of the province cracked jokes at the encounter between Brooks and the squad.

"So, it's true. He really does have friends in low places!!, said one Twitter account

While another said "@SimonZebo front and centre. Big country fan."

Munster will play Cardiff away this Saturday in their opening game of the United Rugby Championship

The game was meant to be played on Friday, but it was moved due to King Charles visit of the Welsh capital on the same day.

The game will now be played at 3.05.