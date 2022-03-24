Greg McWilliams names Ireland team for TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales
Sport

Greg McWilliams names Ireland team for TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales

Dublin , Ireland - 21 March 2022; Head coach Greg McWilliams and newly announced captain Nichola Fryday during a Ireland Women's Rugby press conference at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND'S HEAD coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland Match Day 23 for the opener against Wales today. 

Starting in the front-row  Neve Jones as hooker, Katie O’Dwyer, and Linda Djougang also start. 

Behind the two locks are Sam Monaghan and new captain Nichola Fryday. Fryday was announced as Ireland's new captain this week after Ciara Griffin retired.



Dorothy Wall has returned from injury having missed last Autumn’s November Series to start at blindside flanker, with Edel McMahon selected at openside and Brittany Hogan at number eight.

At half-back's Aoibheann Reilly starts at scrum-half for the first time, while Nicole Cronin starts at 10 to win her 17th cap.

A new center pairing of Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins wil line out for McWilliam's in midfield.

Lucy Mulhall, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe take up duties on either flank, while Eimear Considine starts at full-back for her country.

Ireland's replacements are Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse and Hannah O’Connor Kathryn Dane, Enya Breen and Beibhinn Parsons.

McWilliams spoke about the squad selection which was posted on the IRFU website.

"This is a great start for us as a group, we’re really excited about the youth and experience in the team, '' he said."

"We’ll learn a lot from this game, but for these players to go out and represent Ireland at the RDS is going to be special. It’ll be a great occasion and I’m excited to see how they perform, because we’ve got through a lot of work over the last couple of weeks.”



The game against Wales at The RDS will kick-off 4.45pm, live on Virgin Media One/BBC Two Northern Ireland. 

Ireland: E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Flood, L Mulhall; N Cronin, A Reilly; L Djougang, N Jones, K O'Dwyer, N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan, D Wall, E McMahon, B Hogan.

Replacements: E Hooban, C Pearse, C Haney, A McGann, H O'Connor, K Dane, E Breen, B Parsons.

See More: Ireland, TikTok Women’s Six Nations, Wales

Related

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland games with illness
Sport 4 hours ago

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland games with illness

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ronan O' Gara gives his take on the current Ireland team
Sport 23 hours ago

Ronan O' Gara gives his take on the current Ireland team

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Irish government support Ireland's 2028 Euro's bid and Russia declare late interest in the event
Sport 1 day ago

The Irish government support Ireland's 2028 Euro's bid and Russia declare late interest in the event

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Martin O'Neill was to blame for AWOL U21 incident says former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor
Sport 18 minutes ago

Martin O'Neill was to blame for AWOL U21 incident says former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor

By: Conor O'Donoghue

An Post launch stamps to celebrate Ireland's Oscar winners
News 57 minutes ago

An Post launch stamps to celebrate Ireland's Oscar winners

By: Connell McHugh

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland
Culture 4 hours ago

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Top tips for taking care of your tulips this spring
Home & Garden 5 hours ago

Top tips for taking care of your tulips this spring

By: Charlie Wilkins

Ukrainian President to address both Houses of the Oireachtas in coming weeks
News 5 hours ago

Ukrainian President to address both Houses of the Oireachtas in coming weeks

By: Connell McHugh