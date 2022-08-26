ICYMI: Shane Walsh's transfer to Kilmacud Crokes has gone through

GALWAY SUPERSTAR SHANE WALSH has finally made his move to Dublin giant Kilmacud Crokes from Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

Walsh will now be allowed to play in this year's Dublin championship. It will most likely be for the weekend after next, when they face Templeogue Synge Street in their final Dublin SFC group outing.

Walsh moved from Galway side Kilkerrin-Clonberne and faced huge backlash for the move to the capital.

The All-Ireland finalist claimed that it would make more sense because he studies a BA in physical education at Portobello College in Dublin. He also said that it would make more sense for him to prolong his career.



According to a Croke Park spokesperson the move was confirmed by the association’s Central Competitions Control Committee.

Despite this Walsh has claimed that he would love to return to Galway to play for Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the future.

The 29-year old is set to win his first ever All Star award for his stellar displays for Galway in this year's football Championship.

Galway were defeated by Kerry in the All-Ireland final, but Walsh was Galway's stand out performers with nine points, and the four from play on the day.