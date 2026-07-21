All electric scooters will need to be registered and licensed in Ireland

NEW regulations requiring electric scooters to be registered and licensed in Ireland are set to take effect later this year.

A raft of proposals agreed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris and Transport Minister Seán Canney yesterday will be brought to Government next week.

They include banning the use of e-scooters by anyone under the age of 18 and requiring all eligible riders to wear a hi-visibility jacket and helmet when doing so.

Currently it is legal for those aged 16 or over to ride an e-scooter at no more than 20kph on Irish roads.

“It was agreed that high-visibility jackets and helmets will be mandatory for all e-scooter use, and the ban will be extended to under-18s,” a spokesperson for the Taoiseach’s office confirmed.

“This will take effect in August.”

They added: “Later this year, legislation will be introduced to treat e-scooters as all other mechanically propelled vehicles, and there will be a requirement for licensing and registration.

“This will also prohibit the sale of scooters to minors and the sale of scooters that do not meet the legal requirements for use on public roads.

“An outright ban will remain on the table,” they added.

The move follows an increase in the number of children injured as a result of e-scooter use.

Data released by Children's Health Ireland (CHI) shows more than one-third of all paediatric traumatic brain injury admissions to the children’s hospital at Temple Street so far this year were related to e-scooters.

‘Admissions for traumatic brain injuries from e-scooter accidents increased by 50% in the last 12 months,’ the report confirms.

CHI estimates one to two children a day are presenting across emergency departments this summer with e-scooter injuries.

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