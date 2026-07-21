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Sinn Féin leader urges Prime Minister Burnham to show ‘courage’ on issue of Irish unity
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Sinn Féin leader urges Prime Minister Burnham to show ‘courage’ on issue of Irish unity

SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has urged newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to show ‘courage’ when tackling the issue of Irish reunification.

Today is Mr Burnham’s first full day as PM, having taken on the role from outgoing Sir Keir Starmer yesterday.

Ms McDonald has called for Mr Burnham’s premiership to be one of ‘courage and imagination’ in respect of the ongoing peace process in Northern Ireland.

“Andy Burnham’s time in office will be important as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and advancing towards referendums on Irish Unity,” Ms McDonald said.

“I hope his government approaches this work with the courage and imagination shown by previous Labour governments during the peace process.”

Andy Burnham became Prime Minister of Britain yesterday

She added: “When Labour assumed office after the last Westminster election, I stated Sinn Féin's intention to work constructively with the incoming British government to address the considerable challenges and opportunities before us.

“That remains our position. The appointment of Andy Burnham as Labour Leader and British Prime Minister offers an opportunity to begin a new chapter in relations between Britain and Ireland,” she explained.

“I hope his government approaches that task with the courage and imagination shown by previous Labour governments during the peace process.”

Ms McDonald said the work set out in the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed in April 1998, remains “unfinished”.

“As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, peace is secure,” she said.

“The future political direction of Ireland, and our relationship with Britain, must continue to be shaped by the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement,” she added.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald

“That work remains unfinished. Outstanding commitments must now be honoured in full, including provision for a referendum on Irish reunification in accordance with the Agreement.”

Ms McDonald explained that the "conversation" on Irish unity has moved "decisively into the political mainstream”.

“It is taking place in the Dáil, across civic society, universities, businesses, trade unions and communities throughout the island,” she added.

“The direction of travel is clear. Ireland is moving towards a referendum on unity.

"The outcome will belong to the people alone, but governments cannot postpone preparation until a referendum has been called. Preparation must begin now.”

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See More: Irish Unity, Mary Lou Mcdonald, Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Sinn Féin

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