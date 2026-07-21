Teenage girl dies in hospital following Wexford collision

A TEENAGE girl who was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Wexford has died in hospital from her injuries.

The single vehicle incident happened at Sheastown Wellington Bridge at around 6.20am on July 8.

Three teenagers in the car, a boy and two girls, were taken from the scene to be treated for their injuries.

One of the girls died in hospital on July 17, Gardaí have confirmed as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward,” they said.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

The driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident, the police force added.

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