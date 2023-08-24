Ireland's team to face Samoa is out

Head Coach Andy Farrell has announced the Ireland Match Day Squad for their upcoming game against Samoa in the final Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8.45pm local time (7.45pm Irish time).

After successful victories in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Italy and England at Aviva Stadium, the Ireland squad has been stationed in Bayonne this week for their last-minute preparations ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Iain Henderson will lead Ireland as captain in the second row during Saturday's game. He retains the role from the Italy match in Dublin earlier this month.

The back three will consist of Jimmy O’Brien, Mack Hansen, and Keith Earls, the latter of whom celebrated his 100th Test cap last weekend. In the midfield, Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey will start. The half-back positions will be taken by an all-Munster duo: Jack Crowley at out-half and Conor Murray at scrum-half.

Within the pack, the front row will feature Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham on either side of Tom Stewart. This match marks Stewart's first start for Ireland after making his debut off the bench against Italy. Henderson will be partnering with Tadhg Beirne in the second row, while Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris complete the starting XV.

On the bench, Head Coach Farrell will have a wealth of experience at his disposal, with Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, and Tom O’Toole as front row options. Providing cover for the second row and back row are James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony. The backline replacements consist of Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, and Garry Ringrose.

The match will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 in the Republic of Ireland and on Amazon Prime in the UK and Northern Ireland.

