Ireland's team to play France is out, Johnny Sexton doesn't feature

IRELAND'S TEAM for Saturday's crunch clash with France has been announced today. The biggest takeaway from the announcement is that star out-half Johnny Sexton will miss out due to injury and will be replaced by Munster's Joey Carbery .

Sexton is said to have a hamstring strain which he picked up in training yesterday," said the union.

Lock James Ryan will captain the side instead of his Leinster teammate.

ℹ️ Unfortunately a hamstring strain sustained in yesterday's training session has ruled @JohnnySexton out of #FRAvIRE.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Johnny! 🟢#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/z1DjtYWInP — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 10, 2022

The good news for Andy Farrell will be that his captain will be only an omission and that his side from the Wales 29-7 last weekend and the team remains the same.

Carbery has won 28 caps for his country, but has only started eight times.

Last weekend's man of the match and new star Mack Hansen retains his place on the left wing, while Conway deputizes on the opposite side.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Carbery will continue as Ireland's half-backs, while the center partnership of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki will also be kept intact.

Many people say that Ireland's front row of Andrew Porter, Ronán Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong is the best in the world and that trio will be asked to prove that again this weekend against a strong French front row.

Behind in the second row is Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan, who is captain.

Forming the back row Leinster's Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan keep their places.

Hugo Kennan will be starting at full-back.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.



Presenting your Ireland Match Day 23 for Paris, captained by James Ryan! 👊#TeamOfUs | #FRAvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 10, 2022

When asked about Sexton's injury Andy Farrell said "it is what it is"

Farrell told RTÉ Sport.

"It is what it is and that's the sport to which we belong,"

"There are always twists and turns in the Six Nations.

"Johnny is an important member of our group, obviously being skipper he’s integral to how we push forward to many parts of our environment.

"He will travel with us and lead us as much as he can."

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Robbie Henshaw.