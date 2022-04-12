Katie McCabe has issued a rallying call to her Ireland teamates ahead of the Sweden game today
Sport

Katie McCabe has issued a rallying call to her Ireland teamates ahead of the Sweden game today

IRELAND CAPTAIN Katie McCabe has issued a rallying call to her fellow teammates and said that Ireland have no intention of going into the game with Sweden to lose the tie.

Ireland play the second best side in the world in the Group A World Cup qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday and will give themselves a great chance of reaching the tournament in 2023 with a win.

Ireland have played a game less than Finland and are tied on seven points before the 5.30 kickoff today

The highly-fancied Swedes have won all six of their group games so far and most recently beat Georgia 15-0 and led 11-0 at halftime.

A win or point against Vera Pauw's side will  seal their place to the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand

McCabe knows that the Swedes will be favorites for the tie, but isn't about to rollover and believes that neither should her teammates.

Dublin , Ireland - 25 November 2021; Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw, centre, with Katie McCabe, (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"We don't go out playing these games to lose," the captain said.

"You want to come over here and do our best. I'd be gutted if we lost. We know that in qualifying campaigns we need to get big results. For us, it’s a massive game but we also know what we’re capable of.

"We’ll be fully focused on the game plan and giving it 100%."

The 26-year-old also believes that Ireland have more leaders in their team since she acquired her first cap in 2015

"I think I came in at a real pivotal time. We had some great leaders in the team when I first came in, obviously Emma Byrne being our captain at the time", she said

"The last few years we have had some big moments but where we are now, I think it is a real credit to all the players who fought for everything really for women's football in Ireland.

"For us now, the current generation, we need to keep fighting, we need to progress the game at international level and in our league. I still keep an eye on the Women's National League even though I am in London.

"For us to get better as an international team we have to look after our own league and support it."

Ireland's women's national team have never been to a major tournament and there is a strong feeling from the Irish camp that Vera Pauw's side are about to break down the door to get there in 2023, McCabe feels that time is now.

"It's up to us now to do our job on the pitch.

"We got great support from the FAI, there is no chaos behind the scenes, or anything like that where maybe there was a few years ago. It is just up to us to fully focus on what we have to do on the pitch.

"It starts Tuesday night and goes right through to September when the campaign ends."

Ireland's game will be live from 5.30 today and will be shown on RTE TWO. 

See More: Football, Ireland, Katie McCabe, World Cup 2023

Related

Ireland women's team play Sweden this week in a World Cup qualifier, here's all the details
Sport 21 hours ago

Ireland women's team play Sweden this week in a World Cup qualifier, here's all the details

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.
Sport 1 day ago

Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | France WU19 3-0 Republic of Ireland WU19
Sport 2 days ago

REPORT | France WU19 3-0 Republic of Ireland WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

World Rugby set to trial 20-minute red card to improve high tackling issues
Sport 2 hours ago

World Rugby set to trial 20-minute red card to improve high tackling issues

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vera Pauw believes Ireland will have to be at their best against Sweden on Tuesday
Sport 18 hours ago

Vera Pauw believes Ireland will have to be at their best against Sweden on Tuesday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Graham Rowntree will be the new Munster Head Coach says Limerick Leader.
Sport 19 hours ago

Graham Rowntree will be the new Munster Head Coach says Limerick Leader.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICMI: Watch unbelievable Rory Mcllroy birdie on the 18th at the Masters.
Sport 1 day ago

ICMI: Watch unbelievable Rory Mcllroy birdie on the 18th at the Masters.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Politicians mark 24 years since historic Good Friday Agreement was signed
News 1 day ago

Politicians mark 24 years since historic Good Friday Agreement was signed

By: Gerard Donaghy