Leinster's Leo Cullen has signed a new deal until the end of 2022/23 season.

LEINSTER COACH Leo Cullen has signed an extension to his current Leinster deal and that will now the see it run until the end of 2022/23 season, the news comes from the IRFU and Leinster rugby's website

The Wicklow man signed a rolling one-year contract extension in May last year and included the option to extend further seasons at the end of 2021/22, he's now agreed to that extension.

The Leinster legend's time at the province as a player was fruitful, one with three Heineken Cups as captain and 221 caps to go alongside it.

His work as a manager has also been an excellent one. The 44-year-old has won four Pro14/UTC titles and the Champions Cup

Speaking about the news, Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson said 

"We offered Leo a two-year contract last year but were very happy to work with Leo to make the situation work for him. It was always our intention, all going well, that we would sit down again and agree to the second year and that has been the case. It has been very straightforward, thankfully.

"The job that Leo has done in his time as head coach has been excellent and he has with him, a group of coaches and staff, that contribute and drive the standards that we have here today at Leinster Rugby.

"They have created a hugely positive environment for the players over the last few years to perform to the best of their abilities.

"That continuity in our coaching team is a vital piece of the puzzle for us, as well as having someone like Leo who understands the system, our pathway and the importance of the clubs and the schools to the future success of Leinster Rugby."

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, commented, “It’s great that Leo has again extended his contract to remain in his role with Leinster Rugby.

“The combined strength of Irish Rugby lies in the cohesion and alignment we have with our provinces and with our pathways. Stability in our coaching ranks is a key part of what underpins Irish Rugby.”

Cullen will have more options to choose from this week as Leinster play Ospreys

Players like Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, and Jordan Larmour will return to the side after being released from the Six Nations camp due to the weeks break in the calendar

Josh Murphy and Dave Kearney also return from injury

The game is on the 19th of February on Saturday (KO 5pm – LIVE on TG4, S4C and Premier Sports).

