LEINSTER'S LEO Cullen has refused to comment on reports that Stuart Lancaster may join French giants Racing 92.

The Englishman, who joined Leinster in 2016 is allegedly on the verge of joining the Top14 side next season according to reports.

Cullen was asked by members of the media today about the former English head coaches move to France but said 'he can't comment" on the speculation.

"So, we are in a period of speculation, shall we say, and we can't comment on other people's speculation, but there has always been things going on in the background," Cullen said, ahead of tomorrow's BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Benetton in Dublin.

Losing Lancaster would be another huge blow to Cullen. Last summer he lost Felipe Contepomi and Denis Leamy to Argentina and Munster respectfully.

Cullen had admitted having such a strong pool on the staff side comes with its fair share of problems.



"We are very lucky that we have a very strong group, some great people in our building and that’s credit to a lot of the work that goes on over the last number of years, so we are very lucky in that regard," the Leinster boss added.

"But the reality is there is lots of other clubs who look at the talent, whether that is players or coaches, we have, and that is something we have to deal with all of the time and people make different decisions at different stages.

"And we are trying to talk about one person specifically who has been and amazing since he came into Leinster.

"So that's just part and parcel of the business we are in."

Lancaster joined Leinster in 2016 and in that time managed to win a Champions cup in 2017-18. They nearly won it again last year but lost out to Ronan O' Gara's La Rochelle.

He also was part of Leinster's Pro14 wins in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and the 2020-21 season.