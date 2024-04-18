London-based businessman shares pride in sponsoring GAA team ‘close to his heart’

A LONDON-BASED businessman has shared his pride in sponsoring the Galway GAA team which saw victory in the British capital earlier this month.

Mick Crossan’s waste management firm Powerday was among the companies who sponsored Galway as they faced London in the GAA Connacht Senior Football Championship.

The match kicked off on Saturday, April 6 at McGovern Park in Ruislip, where London took on the defending champions, Galway.

The highly anticipated clash saw Galway secure a victory with a final score of 5-21 to London’s 0-09.

The game not only displayed the team’s performance on the pitch, but also a demonstration of corporate support - with Galway receiving sponsorship from Powerday alongside fellow Galway-rooted companies Coinford, Heverin Haulage, The K Club, and the Galway Association London.

Mick Crossan, Chairman at Powerday, said: “I am thrilled to support the Galway team in the Connacht Football Senior Championship.

“My mother hailed from Peterswell, Galway, and it brings me immense pride to contribute to the success of a county so close to my heart”.

The competition continues this weekend, with Galway facing Sligo at Markievicz Park at 3.30pm on Saturday, April 20.