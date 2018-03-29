London Irish ‘getting close’ to London return, says chief executive
London Irish ‘getting close’ to London return, says chief executive

LONDON IRISH are ‘getting close’ to a return to London, according to the club’s chief executive Brian Facer.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mr Facer said: “I think we’re getting close to making decisions about the move back into London.”

The club have been playing at Reading FC’s Madejski Stadium since 2000, however a groundshare with Brentford FC has been regularly mooted.

Mr Facer told BBC Sport: “It’s about bringing the club back to the heart of where it was, back to our history and heritage.

“We want to be a true London club, the clue’s in the name after all.

“But it’s about looking at serious alternatives. We’re not writing anything off at the moment.”

Construction of the 17,250-capacity Brentford Community Stadium is due to be completed during the 2019/20 season.

Last year London Irish welcomed the decision of Hounslow Council to allow professional rugby to be played at the proposed new stadium amid ongoing talks between the sides.

Mr Facer also stressed to the BBC that the club was not for sale, reiterating the club’s commitment to seeking further investment.

