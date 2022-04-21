Manchester United star Harry Maguire receives bomb threat, forced to vacate home with wife and kids
HARRY MAGUIRE, the Manchester captain has been forced to vacate him mansion after recieving a bomb threat via email. 

According to a report by The Sun Cheshire police with sniffer dogs were sent to the mansion where Maguire lives with fiance Fern Hawkins and their two daughters.

The threat stated that the bomb would be planted at the home of the United skipper, 'which left him and his family shocked' said The Sun.

A spokesman for Maguire said: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."



Maguire has come under intense scrutiny for his performances this season and had a nightmare in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool this week. 

Fans have condemned the action towards Maguire on social media 

One fan said: I feel so sorry for  @HarryMaguire93. "He is constantly getting bullied by trolls on a daily basis and now this. It’s just so sick and disgusting. Didn’t Caroline Flack’s death teach trolls" anything? Leave him ALONE.

Another said: "The guy’s got kids- if you condone this, even if it’s a hoax, you’re a grade A bellend".

This isn't the first time that a United employee has received threats regarding their role at the club.

In January 2020, former United CEO Ed Woodward came under attacks from thugs, who threw flares at his home as the protests against the Glazer ownership at Old Trafford took place

Woodward, 48, his wife, and their young twins were not at home when the thugs descended on the property, throwing lit flares into the grounds.

