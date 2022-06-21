Mayo and Kerry All-Ireland details for the weekend

THE ALL-IRELAND Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Mayo and Kerry takes places this weekend.

It has been eight years since Kerry last won an All-Ireland, and it has been even longer for Mayo.

Mayo's last title happened 70 years ago, and since then they have lost 11 finals.

The last meeting in the Championship between Kerry and Mayo was in 2019. The Kingdom won by 10 points. The score that day was Kerry 1-22 Mayo 0-15

Here is what you need to know about the game that will be broadcast on TV this weekend.

Date

Sunday, June 26.

Throw-in time

The game will take place at 4pm after the first game between Galway and Armagh concludes.

TV Channel and stream

RTE Two's coverage will start at 1.15pm.

The matches will also be streamed on the RTE Player and worldwide on GAAGO.

All games will be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

Venue

Croke Park

Tickets

Ticketmaster can be found here, but there can be no guarantee they are still there.

The Journey

Kerry:

Munster football semi-final: Kerry vs Cork: 0-23 to 0-11 (win)

Munster football final Kerry vs Limerick 1-28 to 0-08. (win)

Mayo:

Connacht Championship quarter-final Mayo vs Galway 1-14 to 0-16 (Loss)

All-Ireland senior football qualifiers Mayo vs Monaghan 1-13 0-12 (win)

All-Ireland senior football qualifiers Mayo vs Kildare 2-13 to 0-14 (win)