Munster prop John Ryan will join Premiership side Wasps next season.

MUNSTER PROP John Ryan is set to join Premiership club Wasp's next season.

Ryan has played for his province over 190 times and his country 24 times.

He featured heavily as a back-up tighthead under Joe Schmidt during Ireland's Grand Slame win in 2018.

Having spent time with London Irish back in 2012, the 33-year-old will now return to the UK to join Lee Blackett's side

Speaking on the move he said: "I am delighted to have signed with Wasps ahead of next season.

"It's an exciting challenge and one that me and my wife and kids are very much looking forward to.

"Wasps have a very exciting coaching team and playing squad. I hope I can add to their vision and goals over the coming years."

Wasps head coach Blackett said:

"We are very pleased to be bringing John to the club for next season.

"He is a quality scrummager, whose experience will be a significant asset for us in 2022/23.

"John has a huge amount of experience of being at the business end of competitions with Munster and Ireland.

"His desire to win things really grabbed my attention when we met with him. He is a real team player and will be a great bloke to have around the club."

This comes after Leinster's win over Munster last weekend.

Leinster secured a bonus-point win over Munster at Thomond Park, stretching their lead to 10 points at the head of the URC.

James Lowe scored two tries for Leinster, while Gary RIngrose and Jimmy O' Brien scored the other two.

Damien de Allende scored for Munster with a late reply, but it was not enough on the day.

Leinster won 34-19.