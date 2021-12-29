Munster's Ben Healy feels a new deal is 'heading in the right direction'
Sport

Munster's Ben Healy feels a new deal is 'heading in the right direction'

Limerick , Ireland - 18 December 2021; Ben Healy of Munster is tackled by Simon Meka and Théo Hannoyer of Castres Olympique during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match between Munster and Castres Olympique at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

BEN HEALY, the Munster out-half has claimed that talks over his new Munster contract are “heading in the right direction.”

Glasgow warriors made a move to sign the Scotland-qualified player, but Healy pledged his future to the province by signing a one-year-deal. 

Limerick , Ireland - 18 December 2021; Ben Healy of Munster in action against Kevin Kornath of Castres Olympique during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match between Munster and Castres Olympique at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old is happy with the early talks over a new deal, even though his current deal runs out at the end of the year. 

“Yes, there is movement,” said Healy yesterday. “Obviously I can’t divulge too much but yeah, heading in the right direction. I’m happy with the way things are looking.”

With Joey Carbery sidelined due to a fractured elbow, Healy was in Munster’s number 10 shirt for the recent Champions Cup win over Castres.

“It was incredible,” said Healy.

“It is just another stepping stone in your career that you dreamed about since you were many years old when you started playing rugby. Even little things like finishing the warm-up and you do the half-lap when Pete [O'Mahony] is leading you round and you have the crowd standing shouting behind you, it’s special.

“The whole game was special. Obviously, the performance, there were a few things we picked out that we would have been looking for improvement on, but we got the result. It was my first start in a packed out Thomond Park on a European night, so it was very, very special.”

Healy is now looking to kick on over the coming weeks with the Connacht game in Galway coming this Saturday.

Jack Crowley and Jake Flannery also are looking to take over Carbery's jersey, but Healy has the most experience out of the three. 

“I’m very excited about it,” said Healy.

“I think at this stage of my career I have come through the last few years, there have been times when you just need to be patient and hang on and there are times when you get runs of games like this and you just need to grab it by the scruff of the neck and do whatever you can, so that is my plan.

“I have been happy with how I have been going. I’m just looking forward to getting as much game time as possible and just putting my head down.

