Nichola Fryday will captain Ireland for the Six Nations and says that is it special to her

Sport

Dublin , Ireland - 21 March 2022; Newly announced captain Nichola Fryday poses for a portrait during an Ireland Women's Rugby press conference at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE WOMEN'S Six Nations will begin this weekend and new captain Nichola Fryday has stated that being named Ireland captain is 'special' to her.

Friday will wear the armband now that retired former captain Ciara Griffin has hung up her boots. 

The Tullamore native, who made her debut against Canada six years ago and has won 22 caps to date.

Speaking about getting the armband she said

"It’s a mixture of everything," said the 26-year-old lock when asked about getting the nod.

"I found out last night that Greg included my parents [in the announcement remotely]. That was special to me.

"They’ve been behind me the whole way since I came into the set-up so it was really nice to have that aspect to it and it meant a lot to me and my family, it’s a huge honor.

"It’s what people dream of, getting to represent your country is amazing but then to captain your country, that’s such a huge honor and I’m very grateful. I’m excited to see where this group can go over the next few weeks."

In addition to Griffin’s absence, McWilliams won't have Lindsay Peat and Claire Molloy Sene Naoupu, Anna Caplice and Cliodhna Moloney for this years tournament

McWilliams spoke about what he is looking for in his captain

"What you want from your leader, firstly, is someone who is smart, who understands the path you are traveling as a group but most importantly, if you look at Nichola’s DNA, she represents the entirety of the group," said McWilliams. 

"She’s got great grit, good charisma, and a great heart. She really is to the forefront of what we are trying to build here.

"She was the obvious choice and the reaction by the entire squad just shows you why she was the right choice, why we are delighted to have her with us."

Ireland, under new head coach Greg McWilliams, begin their TikTok Six Nations campaign against Wales at the RDS on Saturday (4.45pm).

