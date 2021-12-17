Philly McMahon calls time on Dublin career
Sport

Philly McMahon calls time on Dublin career

Dublin , Ireland - 14 September 2019; Philly McMahon of Dublin celebrates with the Sam Maguire cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

PHILLY MCMAHON, the eight-time All-Ireland winner has retired today. McMahon has become the latest Dublin player to walk away from Dublin as a number of players have decided to hang up their boots. Michael Darragh Macauley, Cian O'Sullivan, Paddy Andrews, and Kevin McManamon have all announced retirements this year 

The 34-year-old won an O’Byrne Cup with Dublin in 2008 and went on to make his Leinster Championship debut later that same year.

He would go onto to win and play in eight All-Ireland triumphs and would also win All-Star awards in 2015 and 2016.

He also won 12 Leinster medals and five National League titles while he represented his province in the Interprovincials and his country in the International Rules Series against Australia in 2015.

McMahon said in a statment:

"From kicking my ball against the flats of Ballymun, to kicking the ball over the bar in Croke Park, it's time to pass the Dublin jersey on,"

"14 years since my intercounty debut, I could never begin to imagine the journey that would unfold in front of me.

"The journey would not have been possible without the support of the Dublin County Board, the thankless work and support of the backroom teams.

"The incredible coaching from selectors, in particular Dec Darcy, who has had such an influential impact on my career on and off the pitch.

"The managers Paul Caffrey, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell, who all believed in me - thank you!

"To my teammates, the battles, the wins, the losses and special friendships that have been forged forever - thank you!

"It has been an incredible journey, one I will never forget. You gave me a purpose in life, to use sport as a platform to help others that are struggling in life, like my brother John did. You have helped me keep his name alive.

"I'm so lucky and proud to have been shaped by my community, Ballymun. Thank you to everyone within my community that has supported me during my Dublin football journey, I am forever grateful.

"My journey began in Ballymun Kickhams, encouraged by a passionate footballer, Paddy Christie. I am forever grateful for the energy you recognised in me as a young kid and how it could be used on the pitch. Without your support on and off the pitch, I would not have achieved what I have today.

"It has been an honour to represent my club, wearing the sky blue jersey, I hope I made you proud.

"To my late Dad Phil and Mam Val, thank you for every opportunity you gave me, it was all worth it.

"Thank you to my extended family, close friends and work colleagues from Bedo7 and Nutriquick for endless support on and off the pitch.

"To my wife Sarah, thank you for all the support you gave me throughout my career, I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made.

"Lastly to the blue army, what I will miss the most, walking the pitch of Croke Park soaking in your energy, your infectious roars, passionate singing and the unforgettable vibrations of Croke Park!!

"Thank you! Yup the flats!!! Philly."

See More: Dublin, GAA, Philly McMahon

Related

Dublin's Kevin McManamon hangs up inter-county football boots
Sport 2 weeks ago

Dublin's Kevin McManamon hangs up inter-county football boots

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dublin's Cormac Costello denies assault at game he was a spectator at
News 3 weeks ago

Dublin's Cormac Costello denies assault at game he was a spectator at

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dublin Fan Struck By O'Neills ball on Hill 16 fails to win case against GAA
News 1 month ago

Dublin Fan Struck By O'Neills ball on Hill 16 fails to win case against GAA

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Man jailed for 20 years for 'violent and frenzied attack' on ex-girlfriend's partner
News 18 minutes ago

Man jailed for 20 years for 'violent and frenzied attack' on ex-girlfriend's partner

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland wins best European destination at Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards
Travel 45 minutes ago

Ireland wins best European destination at Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards

By: Connell McHugh

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time
Food & Drink 2 hours ago

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time

By: Irish Post

ICYMI: Ireland learn their UEFA Nations League fate
Sport 2 hours ago

ICYMI: Ireland learn their UEFA Nations League fate

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gardaí seize €30k worth of stolen laptops in Dublin search
News 3 hours ago

Gardaí seize €30k worth of stolen laptops in Dublin search

By: Connell McHugh