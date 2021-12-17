Philly McMahon calls time on Dublin career

PHILLY MCMAHON, the eight-time All-Ireland winner has retired today. McMahon has become the latest Dublin player to walk away from Dublin as a number of players have decided to hang up their boots. Michael Darragh Macauley, Cian O'Sullivan, Paddy Andrews, and Kevin McManamon have all announced retirements this year

The 34-year-old won an O’Byrne Cup with Dublin in 2008 and went on to make his Leinster Championship debut later that same year.

He would go onto to win and play in eight All-Ireland triumphs and would also win All-Star awards in 2015 and 2016.

He also won 12 Leinster medals and five National League titles while he represented his province in the Interprovincials and his country in the International Rules Series against Australia in 2015.

Dublin. My friend. My home. Mentioned 50 times in this poem. We live in you, My city, mo chroi, I love you, most of the time, you see.... Dublin you are, me.

- Stephen James Smith.



Thank you to everyone that was apart of my journey. It's time to pass the jersey on. 💙🙌 pic.twitter.com/XBwm0z8484 — Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) December 17, 2021

McMahon said in a statment:

"From kicking my ball against the flats of Ballymun, to kicking the ball over the bar in Croke Park, it's time to pass the Dublin jersey on,"

"14 years since my intercounty debut, I could never begin to imagine the journey that would unfold in front of me.

"The journey would not have been possible without the support of the Dublin County Board, the thankless work and support of the backroom teams.

"The incredible coaching from selectors, in particular Dec Darcy, who has had such an influential impact on my career on and off the pitch.

"The managers Paul Caffrey, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell, who all believed in me - thank you!

"To my teammates, the battles, the wins, the losses and special friendships that have been forged forever - thank you!

"It has been an incredible journey, one I will never forget. You gave me a purpose in life, to use sport as a platform to help others that are struggling in life, like my brother John did. You have helped me keep his name alive.

"I'm so lucky and proud to have been shaped by my community, Ballymun. Thank you to everyone within my community that has supported me during my Dublin football journey, I am forever grateful.

.@PhillyMcMahon has announced his retirement from inter-county football 💙



Read his statement here ➡️ https://t.co/KJxZg9U9Bn pic.twitter.com/y8KGCD6uPT — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 17, 2021

"My journey began in Ballymun Kickhams, encouraged by a passionate footballer, Paddy Christie. I am forever grateful for the energy you recognised in me as a young kid and how it could be used on the pitch. Without your support on and off the pitch, I would not have achieved what I have today.

"It has been an honour to represent my club, wearing the sky blue jersey, I hope I made you proud.

"To my late Dad Phil and Mam Val, thank you for every opportunity you gave me, it was all worth it.

"Thank you to my extended family, close friends and work colleagues from Bedo7 and Nutriquick for endless support on and off the pitch.

"To my wife Sarah, thank you for all the support you gave me throughout my career, I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made.

"Lastly to the blue army, what I will miss the most, walking the pitch of Croke Park soaking in your energy, your infectious roars, passionate singing and the unforgettable vibrations of Croke Park!!

"Thank you! Yup the flats!!! Philly."