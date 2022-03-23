Republic of Ireland and UK home nations confirm bid to host UEFA Euro 2028 tournament by EOI

IRELAND AND the UK's initial bid to host Euro 2028 has been sent to Uefa by expression of interest according to the Irish times

The Expression of interest’ (EOI) had been filed by England, and Ireland with the Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland all backing the pair in the request to host the tournament.

The deadline for the bid is today and it is expected to be the only one for the footballing event. 2028.



The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales have today submitted a joint 'Expression of Interest' to host UEFA EURO 2028.



The statement on the FAI's website reads:

The EOI submission, an important step in UEFA’s bidding process for EURO 2028, follows a feasibility study which evaluated the hosting opportunities and local benefits of organizing major international football events.

The Governments of Ireland, the UK, Scotland and Wales have confirmed their support for the EOI submission and, given the Northern Ireland Executive is currently not meeting formally, officials there continue to observe the process closely. With this unique partnership, we are taking the appropriate next steps and our ambition is to stage a successful UEFA EURO which will be a wonderful celebration of football for fans and teams.

We believe EURO 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in Ireland & the UK. This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximizing the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across Ireland and the UK.

The statement also details how the five-nations can host the tournament if it increases to 32 teams

Over the coming months, we will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification. This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament model, and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis.

The Ireland & UK bid will offer an unrivaled tournament from a technical perspective – with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure – that makes our partnership ideal to host EURO 2028.

Football must do everything possible to show how our sport can be a force for good – now, more than ever. We are resolute in our belief in the power of football to help bring people together.

We now look forward to receiving further tournament requirements and continuing our constructive dialogue with UEFA to advance our bid plans.

FAI confirms joint entry to UEFA EURO 2028 bid process



FAI statement ➡️ https://t.co/ucnrs0RG5C



Joint statement



FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said he believes the hosting of the tournament will only grow the game in the country

“We will now work with Uefa, Government and all our stakeholder partners to present a bid that makes real sense for Ireland and for Irish football,” he said.

“The sporting and economic benefits that hosting such a tournament present would, we believe, be of major significance across all levels of our game and for many years to come. I look forward to briefing our Board and our football community on the next steps of this process in the coming weeks and months.

“If successful, I would see this as a catalyst for real growth in the game up to the Tournament and beyond, generating new monies that can help further investment across all aspects of Irish football, be it in facilities or coaching, and helping us to realize the stated ambition in our FAI Strategy 2022-2025 to grow the game at all levels.”