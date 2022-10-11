Scotland and Ireland will pay tribute to the Creeslough community in tonight's World Cup play-off
Sport

Scotland and Ireland will pay tribute to the Creeslough community in tonight's World Cup play-off

The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team will pay respect to the community of Creeslough, County Donegal at tonight's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off. 

A period of silence will be held before kick-off at Hampden Park with both Scotland and Ireland players wearing black armbands to honour those affected by the tragedy.

Speaking of behalf of the FAI (Football Association of Ireland), President Gerry McAnaney said: “The sense of grief and loss in Creeslough at this time is beyond imagination.

"We can only offer the love and support of everyone involved with Irish football to the people of Creeslough, our many friends across Donegal and all to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anamacha.” 



 

Seamus Coleman has also paid his respects to the families affected by the disaster. 

Kilbegs native Coleman revealed the message via his club Everton's social media page today 

It read:" 

I’d like to offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones at the devastating tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal," said the Killybegs native  

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community.  

“Having been born and raised in the county, I know first-hand how tight knit the communities are.  

“The immediate reaction of the emergency services, local residents and passers-by who put themselves at right to help others is an example of the spirit and togetherness of the entire county.  

“May the 10 people who have lost their lives rest in peace: Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Robert Garwe, Leonar Harper, Hugh Kelly, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Catherin O’Donnell, James Monaghan.  

Today two funerals of victims of the disaster took place. One took place at 11pm, while another took place at 2pm. 

The funeral mass of 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher took place at 11am at St Michael's Church in the village, while at 2pm, the funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill also take place at the same church.  

Ms Gallagher was a fashion designer who was due to start her new job in Belfast yesterday. 

Mr McGill was a carer for his elderly mother, and he had gone into the garage to use the ATM machine when he was caught in the explosion.  

President Michael D Higgins is expected to have attended the first service and is expected to attend the second one later that day.  

 

See More: FAI, Football, Ireland, Ireland WNT

Related

'Kick in the teeth': Stephen Kenny disappointed after Ireland's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Scotland
Sport 2 weeks ago

'Kick in the teeth': Stephen Kenny disappointed after Ireland's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Scotland

By: Gerard Donaghy

John Giles Foundation signs off with Football For All/FAI Schools donation
Sport 3 weeks ago

John Giles Foundation signs off with Football For All/FAI Schools donation

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches, Robbie Brady returns
Sport 3 weeks ago

Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches, Robbie Brady returns

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's underdogs tag doesn't bother her ahead of the game against Scotland tonight
Sport 1 hour ago

Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's underdogs tag doesn't bother her ahead of the game against Scotland tonight

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe
Sport 3 hours ago

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has offered his 'thoughts and prayers' to the families affected by the Creeslough disaster
Sport 5 hours ago

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has offered his 'thoughts and prayers' to the families affected by the Creeslough disaster

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May
News 6 hours ago

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May

By: Connell McHugh

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'
Sport 6 hours ago

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'

By: Conor O'Donoghue