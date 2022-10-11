Scotland and Ireland will pay tribute to the Creeslough community in tonight's World Cup play-off

The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team will pay respect to the community of Creeslough, County Donegal at tonight's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off.

A period of silence will be held before kick-off at Hampden Park with both Scotland and Ireland players wearing black armbands to honour those affected by the tragedy.

Speaking of behalf of the FAI (Football Association of Ireland), President Gerry McAnaney said: “The sense of grief and loss in Creeslough at this time is beyond imagination.

"We can only offer the love and support of everyone involved with Irish football to the people of Creeslough, our many friends across Donegal and all to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anamacha.”



Tonight, our Ireland WNT, along with the FAI and all of Irish football, will show support for the community of Creeslough, County Donegal



We will remember those affected by the tragic circumstances with a period of silence and the wearing of black armbands pic.twitter.com/ok04ZXtivr — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 11, 2022



Seamus Coleman has also paid his respects to the families affected by the disaster.

Kilbegs native Coleman revealed the message via his club Everton's social media page today

It read:"

I’d like to offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones at the devastating tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal," said the Killybegs native

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community.

“Having been born and raised in the county, I know first-hand how tight knit the communities are.

“The immediate reaction of the emergency services, local residents and passers-by who put themselves at right to help others is an example of the spirit and togetherness of the entire county.

“May the 10 people who have lost their lives rest in peace: Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Robert Garwe, Leonar Harper, Hugh Kelly, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Catherin O’Donnell, James Monaghan.

Today two funerals of victims of the disaster took place. One took place at 11pm, while another took place at 2pm.

The funeral mass of 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher took place at 11am at St Michael's Church in the village, while at 2pm, the funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill also take place at the same church.

Ms Gallagher was a fashion designer who was due to start her new job in Belfast yesterday.

Mr McGill was a carer for his elderly mother, and he had gone into the garage to use the ATM machine when he was caught in the explosion.

President Michael D Higgins is expected to have attended the first service and is expected to attend the second one later that day.