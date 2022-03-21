Sean McDermotts return with dominant Leicester win
Sport

Sean McDermotts return with dominant Leicester win

Joe Callery is tackled by Declan Staunton

THE new season is underway in Warwickshire with Sean McDermotts, St Brendan’s and St Barnabas making early headway in the Senior Football League.

The county champions returned to Páirc na hÉireann on Sunday, March 20 with a dominant display against Leicester, bagging six goals in the process.

Over in Erdington, there was a similarly impressive start by St Brendan's who came away from Holly Lane with a 3-10 to 0-04 victory over Erin go Bragh, while at Holbrooks an exciting encounter between St. Barnabas and John Mitchels edged in favour of Nottingham on a score line of 0-16 to 2-07.

Under sunny skies at Warwickshire headquarters, McDermotts set to their task early on with points from Conal Dowling and Joel Powney, James McDowell punching over a score after a run from the right before a fine team move paved the way for Joe Owens to drill home the opening goal of the campaign.

Conal Dowling jumps for the ball for McDermotts

Ryan Flanagan retaliated with an excellent score for Leicester at the clubhouse end but the direction of traffic remained green with three further scores from Powney preceding two goals in the closing moments of the half through Owens and Powney.

It meant a lead of seventeen points had been accrued by the change of ends and that was extended as the action got back underway in the second period.

Again it was corner-forward Powney who was making the most of the opportunities afforded to him by the continual turnovers forced by McDermotts, four points for him sandwiched a retaliatory free converted by Adam McKenna at the other end.

Soon after points from play by Jack Hallahan and John Dowling, McDermotts grabbed their fourth goal through Dowling who finished from a tight angle.

McKenna landed his second free soon afterwards for Leicester but McDermotts eased their way to an opening victory with two late goals thanks to efforts from Declan Staunton and Dowling with a backheel flick from close range.

Up next for McDermotts is a rematch from last year’s county final with Roger Casements the visitors to Páirc na hÉireann as they being the defence of their league title.

As part of the festivities to mark International Women’s Day, Erin go Bragh held their first Women’s Festival since the pandemic earlier this month at Holly Lane.

Teams from across the GAA in Britain took part in both camogie and football competitions in Erdington with Brigid Jones, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council, special guest.

In the camogie competition Thomas McCurtains took top honours winning the cup with victory over De Cymru in the final, while Fullen Gaels came away with silverware to take back to Manchester in the form of the shield.

See More: GAA, Leicester, Sean McDermotts, Warwickshire

Related

Cavan edge out London but Warwickshire drop to Division 3B
Sport 6 hours ago

Cavan edge out London but Warwickshire drop to Division 3B

By: Anthony McLaughlin

COUNTY COLOURS: The changing face of Gaelic football and its importance to Irish life
Sport 6 hours ago

COUNTY COLOURS: The changing face of Gaelic football and its importance to Irish life

By: Henry Wymbs

New Gaelic4Girls course helps youngsters 'stay healthy, build confidence and make friends'
Sport 3 days ago

New Gaelic4Girls course helps youngsters 'stay healthy, build confidence and make friends'

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Traditional musicians come together for annual Comhaltas convention
Community 1 hour ago

Traditional musicians come together for annual Comhaltas convention

By: Irish Post

Anniversary celebration for award-winning Irish club St Kentigern's in Manchester
Community 1 hour ago

Anniversary celebration for award-winning Irish club St Kentigern's in Manchester

By: Irish Post

Historic Brian Boru Irish Democratic League Club marks St Patrick’s legacy
Community 1 hour ago

Historic Brian Boru Irish Democratic League Club marks St Patrick’s legacy

By: Irish Post

Royal honour for Irish community leader in Britain
Community 1 hour ago

Royal honour for Irish community leader in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

New book released to teach the children of Ireland their national anthem
Life & Style 1 hour ago

New book released to teach the children of Ireland their national anthem

By: Fiona Audley